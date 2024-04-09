Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 559 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. 2,723,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,682. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

