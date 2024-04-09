Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.90

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 4555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Monday.

Artivion Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 72,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $1,358,500.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,160,828.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Artivion news, VP Andrew M. Green sold 1,462 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 72,069 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $1,358,500.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,828.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,627. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

