ARPA Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $120.64 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. ARPA has a market cap of $120.64 million and $33.55 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARPA has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can currently be bought for $0.0971 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.09925777 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $39,131,394.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

