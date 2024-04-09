ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARR opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $949.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -150.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,455,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 270,192 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 660,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 103,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 119,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

