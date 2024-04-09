ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 124.50 and last traded at 125.60. 8,466,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 15,330,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at 129.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ARM. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 86.43.

ARM Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 122.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is 82.78.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

