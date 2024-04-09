Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 5.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.09% of Arista Networks worth $68,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,994 shares of company stock valued at $100,780,362 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.75. 1,308,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

