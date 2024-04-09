Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.60

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 54265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Arhaus Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,492,000 after acquiring an additional 864,267 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $42,167,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the third quarter worth about $17,671,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 8.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 102,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 71.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,278,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

