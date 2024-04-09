Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,505 shares during the quarter. Ares Management makes up 3.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Ares Management worth $101,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.44. 1,204,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,467. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.19. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $5,154,680.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $23,393,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $5,154,680.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,206 shares of company stock valued at $116,269,037. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

