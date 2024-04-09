Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $131.74 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $131.74 million and approximately $73.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00068470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00023997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005938 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

