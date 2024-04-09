Ardor (ARDR) Trading 13.4% Higher This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $131.74 million and $73.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00068470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00023997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005938 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

