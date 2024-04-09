Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

AQST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of AQST opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.33 million, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.87.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,525.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 28,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

