Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.40 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.07.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 159.93% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

