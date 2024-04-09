Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $133.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management traded as high as $117.15 and last traded at $115.80, with a volume of 104936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.06.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.62.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.