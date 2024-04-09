Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Insider Buys A$392,206.51 in Stock

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Richards purchased 1,174,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$392,206.51 ($259,739.41).
Christopher Richards also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Christopher Richards purchased 1,701,996 shares of Apiam Animal Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$595,698.60 ($394,502.38).
Apiam Animal Health Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Apiam Animal Health Cuts Dividend
Apiam Animal Health Company Profile
Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.
