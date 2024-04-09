Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Insider Buys A$392,206.51 in Stock

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Richards purchased 1,174,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$392,206.51 ($259,739.41).

Christopher Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Christopher Richards purchased 1,701,996 shares of Apiam Animal Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$595,698.60 ($394,502.38).

Apiam Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Apiam Animal Health Cuts Dividend

Apiam Animal Health Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Apiam Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

