APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $53.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of APA opened at $35.04 on Friday. APA has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

