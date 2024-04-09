Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.18.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AR opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
