Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.54% of Antero Midstream worth $32,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $11,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NYSE AM remained flat at $14.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 89,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,948. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

