ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Glenda Dorchak Sells 150 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,293. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.36. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after acquiring an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.