AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $23.55

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.55, but opened at $24.46. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 437,875 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 1.4 %

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.