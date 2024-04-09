Analyzing MGO Global (MGOL) & Its Competitors

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MGO Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -357.23% -10.64% -10.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MGO Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 335 1548 2195 62 2.48

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 25.34%. Given MGO Global’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, meaning that its share price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGO Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.60 MGO Global Competitors $2.20 billion $171.80 million 15.99

MGO Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of MGO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MGO Global competitors beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MGO Global

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. It offers t-shirts and sweatshirts, jackets, polos, and pants for men; and t-shirts for women and kids, as well as bathrobes, graphic beach towels, rugs, posters, and keychains. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

