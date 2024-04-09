Analysts Set Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Target Price at $13.04

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 1.2 %

RWAY stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $505.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance

In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 20,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 20,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,393.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

