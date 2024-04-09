Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 9th (AIRC, ASTL, AUTL, AVB, BCE, BTE, BYD, CACI, CATX, CCO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 9th:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT Corp alerts:

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $201.00 to $197.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$52.00 to C$48.00.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was given a C$6.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $385.00 to $410.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $1.20 to $1.70. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from C$76.00 to C$80.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from C$7.55 to C$8.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from C$113.00 to C$124.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$120.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $113.00 to $114.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was given a C$5.25 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from C$13.40 to C$16.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $259.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from C$186.00 to C$190.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from C$8.50 to C$12.25.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from C$4.40 to C$6.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$100.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from C$15.50 to C$21.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $90.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) was given a C$17.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) was given a C$8.50 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) was given a C$1.25 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from C$12.50 to C$18.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from C$12.50 to C$18.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $148.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$39.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from C$1.90 to C$2.30.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) was given a C$17.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was given a C$16.50 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was given a C$37.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) was given a C$4.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$78.00 to C$76.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$70.00 to C$63.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) was given a C$5.50 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $11.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$58.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from C$67.00 to C$88.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $51.00 to $65.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $42.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.