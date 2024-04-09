Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

