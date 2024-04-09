Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Amkor Technology comprises approximately 1.0% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 8,315.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,870 over the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. 259,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,494. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

