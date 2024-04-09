American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up approximately 2.3% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,117,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,495,000 after acquiring an additional 117,170 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.14. 358,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,649. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

