American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

American Tower Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $190.94. 558,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

