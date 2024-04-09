American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,348 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

AXP stock opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

