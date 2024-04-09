American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.25.

Get American Express alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $224.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,785,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,458,454,000 after purchasing an additional 448,060 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,983,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 270,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,037,387,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.