Altus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,418 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 4.6% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $163.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

