Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Up 0.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $36.10 to $36.50. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $42.31 and last traded at $42.15. Approximately 1,933,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,691,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

