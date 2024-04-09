Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.11.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.35. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Comerica Bank raised its position in Altice USA by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

