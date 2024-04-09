AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Down 4.1%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 23,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 124,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upgraded AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 67.99%. The firm had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AlTi Global

In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,913,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,253,314.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AlTi Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 508,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

