Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.12.

ALNY stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

