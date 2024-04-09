Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of ERC opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $9.74.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
