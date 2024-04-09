Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ERC opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 120,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 107,047 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,078 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

