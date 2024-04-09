Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 40,478 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 889,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $111,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 716.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 93.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,544,000 after buying an additional 327,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 101.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after buying an additional 321,422 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.24.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

Several analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

