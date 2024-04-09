Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 38,230 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,232,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,230 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $101,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 193.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 842,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 173,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.