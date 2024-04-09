Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 576,942 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.17% of Boston Scientific worth $141,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BSX opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,639 shares of company stock worth $4,118,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.