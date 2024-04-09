Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $94.36 Million Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,981 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $94,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SouthState by 50.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

