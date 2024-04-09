Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $93.21 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.04% of Tetra Tech worth $93,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,092,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 489.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $194.01 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.29 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.06.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

