Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $156.15 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 811,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,601 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Veeva Systems worth $156,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Veeva Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 49,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 82,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $215.16 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $614,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,920.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,148 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,150 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

