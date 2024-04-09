Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $137.48 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $137,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.6 %

EXAS opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

