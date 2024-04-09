Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $107.68 Million Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,129 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.97% of Azenta worth $107,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 558.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 74,708 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 86,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZTA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Azenta Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.