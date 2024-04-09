Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $104.09 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 653,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,860 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $104,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PGR opened at $209.87 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.44.

View Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

