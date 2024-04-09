Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $103.52 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,892,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $103,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Dynatrace by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

