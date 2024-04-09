Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,144 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.03% of KT worth $139,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KT by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of KT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 223,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of KT by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KT Stock Performance
NYSE:KT opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KT
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KT
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.