Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,153 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $120,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE THG opened at $132.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 141.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.15.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 361.70%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

