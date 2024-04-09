Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,156,008 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2,279.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,008 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $130,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $106.13.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.