Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 206,375 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,375 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Workday worth $108,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $268.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.38. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,202 shares of company stock worth $103,358,281 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

