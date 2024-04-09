AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Price Performance

SIXJ stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.59.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan\u002FJul ETF (SIXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

