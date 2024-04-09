Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.03 Per Share

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.0334 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Allianz’s previous dividend of $0.87.
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of ALIZY stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,350. Allianz has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.54 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
